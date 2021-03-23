10 Dead, Including Police Officer, at Supermarket Shooting

AT LEAST 10 people are dead, including a police officer, after a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

A gunman opened fire at a King Soopers store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday, killing 10 people. Amongst the deceased is 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley. Talley had been a member of the Boulder Police Department since 2010 and leaves behind seven children, the youngest being just seven-years-old.

President Joe Biden has been informed of the shooting, which is the seventh mass killing in America this year.

Police have not yet released the names of the other 10 victims as they inform their families of the tragedy.

Speaking at a press conference, Boulder police chief Maris Herold told a press conference: “The heroic action of this officer when he responded to the scene… phone calls of shots fired in the area and a phone call about a possible person with a patrol rifle.

“Officer Talley was the first on the scene and he was fatally shot.”

Officers were initially called to a report of someone being shot in the car park of the supermarket and upon arriving at the scene found a suspect carrying a long gun who then opened fire on them.

A 21-year-old has been charged with the killings and is in custody. The motive and name of the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, has not been released.

