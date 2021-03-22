“Unexplained” Death of Man and Woman in East Dumbartonshire

POLICE are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man and woman found in a house in East Dumbartonshire.

A 26-year-old male and a 20-year-old female were found dead at a property in Milngavie, East Dumbartonshire, on Sunday morning. Police have said the deaths are “unexplained” and the enquiry is ongoing.

The next of kin have been informed and a report has been submitted for preliminary investigations to commence.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We received a report relating to the sudden deaths of two people – a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman – found within a property at Station Road in Milngavie around 11.30 am on Sunday, March 21.

“Both of their next of kin have been made aware.”

“Their deaths are being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

