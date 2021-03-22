TRUiC Explains the Latest on Branding and Registering a New U.S. Business

A great and unique business name is very important because it appears on your business marketing and advertising materials, stationery, packaging, and all business documents. Hence, your business name is the first important step in branding your business.

Thereafter, registering your new U.S. business and its name is an easy process. Once you have completed it, your business is ready to start operating. This can be completed with a few basic steps.

Branding and naming your business

There are various ways to come up with a memorable and catchy name for your business. Use freewriting, mind maps, and word-associations to come up with a simple, short, and easy to pronounce and creative name. Local and state laws need to be closely followed when choosing your business name.

If you want to generate a name idea easily, you also have the option of using the free online Business Name Generator by TRUiC. The name generator makes the search easy and allows you to pick a creative business name that also has an available domain.

Successfully launching your brand idea

Once you have chosen the business name, the next step is to register it. Before doing this, you need to decide the type of business formation your business will have. Sole proprietorships don’t offer you any liability protection, and most new entrepreneurs prefer to form an LLC.

Whether you choose your business to be organized as an LLC, limited partnership, or corporation, your business name is registered when you file your articles of incorporation, statement of partnership, or articles of organization. Immediately, no other business in your state can use the same name.

Start the registering process by doing a business name search in your state to assure it is unique and available. Successful branding also requires the name is free as a trademark. You can check this and then register your chosen name as a trademark.

Registering your business name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office provides your business with added protection because no business anywhere can use your chosen name to trade with.

In most states, your legal business name can be separate from your brand name. This is especially popular in businesses planning to sell products or services under a different name or for those businesses not wanting to use the abbreviated terms LLC or Corporation after their name. This is known as a DBA and needs to be filed at registration.

Registered agents provide invaluable services

Hiring a professional registered agent offers your business many benefits and allows you to concentrate on growing your business. When you file your LLC document with the state, you need to provide an address where official documents will be received. Since this address goes on the public record, it shouldn’t be your business or home address. This ensures you maintain your privacy at all times and prevents any unwanted surprises.

Your new business needs to comply with state requirements, and registered agents keep up to date with these and send you reminders on time. They also keep copies of corporate documents in a safe place where they cannot be lost or destroyed.

Registered agents are always available during business hours to receive documents, and you can be sure you’ll never miss any important deadlines.

Choosing a registered agent can be confusing. However, there are some features to look for. These include compliance management, document management, availability to respond to your queries, and coverage across the U.S.

Zen Business Registered Agents, Northwest Registered Agents, and Incfile Registered Agents are three reliable companies that offer high-quality registered agent services. They all offer competitive LLC formation prices plus one-year free registered agent services. Thereafter, their annual fees are very competitive.

Other essential steps

Every LLC needs to draw up an operating agreement. This is not required by all states, but it outlines the ownership and operating procedures and is considered good practice for every business to have one. Every LLC needs a tax ID called the Employer Identification Number (EIN), this allows the LLC to register for taxes.

Final Word

Since your business name is one of its most important assets, you need to choose it carefully and protect it in every possible way. Every customer encounters your business name first, and entire relationships can be affected by this first impression.

Ensuring your business name is unique within your industry allows it to do most of the legwork for you. The perfect name allows you to convey the right emotions and should sum up everything your business stands for. A business name is the identity of your brand, choose it carefully and remember to secure it.