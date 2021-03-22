Road Rage Gang Attack Couple in Knuckleduster Attack

ROAD RAGE GANG attack couple in shocking knuckleduster attack in Birmingham.

A father-of-three was attacked along with his wife in a shocking attack of road rage after a car dangerously overtook them at the junction of Battery Way and Reddings Lane in Tyseley. The attack took place on Thursday March 18, shortly before 6 pm in the evening.

Genadij Moroz, aged 35 from Greenhalgh was attacked by four men who got out of a Citroen car, and then horrifically dragged his wife from their vehicle before hitting her in the head.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking of attack Moroz said, “It was crazy. They cut me up twice on the same road. I was trying to turn left and they were like five cars behind me as they tried to overtake,”

“My wife asked them, ‘guys what you doing? We could have kids in the back.’ One guy then popped out of their car and opened our door and dragged my wife out.

“I got out and I was hit in the head straight away by a different guy. They all got out of the car and another guy grabbed me from the neck, while another guy jumped me and smashed my face with a knuckleduster.

“It’s not right. People should know and I want these guys caught. I want to protect other people.

“It’s like they were ready to go. It was just horrible.”

Moroz had only moved to Birmingham a short eight months before the attack after having lived in Leicester for around eight years. He fears that he will suffer from the trauma of the attack for long time. The father said that his attackers “had the look of the devil in their eyes”.

West Midlands police have started an investigation into the road rage assaults and a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said, “We are investigating reports of an assault following a road rage incident on Battery Way, Tyseley at 5.40pm, on 18 March.

“We believe an argument took place between the occupants of two cars, when four men from a Citroen got out the car and assaulted the driver of another car.

“The passenger attempted to intervene when she was also punched in the head. The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered bruising and cuts to his face.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Road Rage Gang Attack Couple in Knuckleduster Attack”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.