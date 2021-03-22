Pregnant Woman Attacked in London

A PREGNANT Heradi woman was attacked in London in what is suspected to be an anti-semitic act.

Police in London have been investigating what is suspected to be an anti-simitic hate crime on a pregnant Haredi woman.

Security camera footage shows a man sneaking up behind the 20-year-old woman and putting a pillowcase over her head before repeatedly punching her in the stomach. The woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, managed to escape and is being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The attack took place down a quiet alleyway in the Stamford area, which is home to a large ultra-Orthodox community.

A video of the attack was released by a Jewish community defence group, Shomrim, but later deleted the footage as it may be distressing for viewers. The group have encouraged its volunteers to increase their patrols in the local area and described the man as extremely dangerous.

The Jewish Chronicle, which is London-based, quoted a source in the local community saying that the victim was “ok but traumatised.”

The source also told the newspaper that the latest incident is the “most severe” attack they have seen out of a rising increase in physical assaults of Jewish women in the area.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has condemned the “vile attack,” encouraging anyone who might recognise the assailant to contact the police. “We hope that the perpetrator is swiftly caught and faces justice,” the organisation said on Twitter.

