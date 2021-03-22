JEREMY CLARKSON Brands Meghan Markle ‘a silly TV actress’ in support of Piers Morgan

Jeremy Clarkson, writing in his column for The Sun, has surprisingly come out and shown his support for Piers Morgan after he left Good Morning Britain following an on-air argument about his comments on the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 60-year-old former ‘Top Gear’ host, now the presenter of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’, wrote that Prince Harry’s wife is “much revered by the young and the stupid, who believe that her brand of simpering victimhood will one day bring down the monarchy, but it won’t”.

Adding that he is “fairly sure it’ll be able to weather the banal musings of a silly little cable TV actress”, given everything the British monarchy has previously been through.

Jeremy wrote, “Trust me on this one. Markle’s toast, and within five years, I suspect she’ll be posing for photographs, on her own outside the Taj Mahal or sitting on the back of a playboy’s yacht in the Med, and poor old Piers will realise that he lost his job over absolutely nothing at all”.

Piers and Jeremy have had a very strained relationship since their infamous punch-up at the 2004 British Press Awards, the fallout a result Piers, who was a newspaper editor at the time, publishing photos in 2002 of Clarkson with a woman who wasn’t his wife, and despite Clarkson’s pleas not to run the story, Piers did.

In his Daily Mail column back in 2014, Piers revealed that he had cleared the air with Clarkson, and even appeared on a Christmas special of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ last Christmas with Clarkson, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

