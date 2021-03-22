AN exhibition of the works of Goya will open tomorrow, Tuesday, March 23, in Granada, and remain there until June 20.

The ‘#InGoya’ immersive exhibition will open at the Palacio de Congresos y Exhibiciones in Granada with 40 high definition projectors which will take visitors right into the works of the artist from Aragon.

-- Advertisement --



It includes more than 1,000 images on 35 screens, each of them five metres high, synchronised to music by Spanish classical masters such as Albeniz, Falla, Granados or Boccherini.

This is the main event of the cultural calendar in Granada this year, and once it leaves Granada, it will travel to Madrid and other cities in Spain before going beyond national borders.

Passes will be available for Monday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm, subject to the limitations set by the health authorities. Tickets are €9 and can be purchased from www.ingoya.com

There are also reduced rates for children, pensioners, groups, students, people with disabilities and the unemployed, as well as family packages. Admission is free for children under five years of age.

The official opening was held today, Monday, March 22, and received the support of institutions, sponsors and personalities from the most representative companies and sectors of Granada, who praised this commitment to art and culture that also complies with anti-Covid regulations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Immersive exhibition of Goya’s works launches in Granada ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.