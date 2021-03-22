FOREST FIRE in Tarragona’s Conca De Barberà burns out of control as the fire shockingly burns through 30 hectares.

The forest fire began around midday on Sunday, March 21 in the Conca de Barberà area of Spain’s Tarragona. The shocking fire raged out of control across three towns in the area burning through a staggering 30 hectares of land. According to the Rural Agents’ Corps this is the largest fire that has been recorded in Catalonia during 2021.

The fire has raged through wooded areas in the towns of Senan, Fulleda and L’Espluga de Francolí and it is believed that the forest fire was started due to agricultural burning taking place. Currently there is a ban in place on fires and burning on forest land which was put in force in order to prevent forest and agricultural fires. The ban only came into place last Monday.

An investigation is now taking place by Rural Agents to ascertain whether the burning which is said to have caused the uncontrolled forest fire had any special permissions put in place.

On Sunday the fire was being tackled by two seaplanes along with a helicopter and over 20 land units of the Bombers de la Generalitat. Agents specialising in forest fires were also working hard to control the blaze. Rural Agents and Mossos had also been deployed.

