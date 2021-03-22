Carmen Thyssen Museum Malaga celebrates anniversary with Open Day

THE Carmen Thyssen Museum in Malaga will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this week with an open day.

Visitors will be able to see the museum’s permanent collection and the ‘Emblems’ project for free this Wednesday, March 24.

Visiting hours will be from 10am to 8pm.

With almost 300 works, the permanent collection at the Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga, which has the collaboration of La Caixa Foundation, is one of the largest in existence abd covers especially the 19th and early 20th centuries of Spanish painting with special attention to artists from Andalucia, including prominent authors like Joaquin Sorolla, Julio Romero de Torres, Francisco de Zurbaran or Ignacio Zuloaga.

The Carmen Thyssen Museum Malaga is currently holding the Emblemas project which immerses visitors in a unique audiovisual experience based on a selection of works. These include the Santa Marina de Zurbaran, La Buenaventura by Julio Romero de Torres, El patio de la casa de Sorolla by Sorolla y Julia by Ramon Casas, which can be interpreted in new ways through sound, music and image treatment.

