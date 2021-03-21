Parisian Restaurant Launches Into Cryptocurrency To Save It’s Business.

A Parisian restaurant has launched into the digital cryptocurrency world in an attempt to attract more customers just as France enters yet another lockdown.

The Flottes restaurant, located on rue Cambon, has decided to embark on cryptocurrency with its “Flottescoins”. The goal: “To allow new sources of income”, explains Sarah Mamodaly, marketing manager of Humans4Help, which enabled the Parisian restaurant to embark on this digital adventure.

“With the confinement, the closure of restaurants and the lack of tourists, the best way to help traders overcome the crisis, provide them with cash and provide them with support, is to offer a new method of payment”, she said- the digital currency is booming.

Bitcoin is currently constantly breaking records and has tripled in value over the last three months: it was worth only $ 20,000 (€16,738) in mid-December, it exceeded the value of $ 50,000 (€41,846) barely a month ago, and reached the $ 60,000 (€50,215) mark on Saturday, March 20.

Even so, how can Parisian restaurateurs benefit from it? Even if some offer take-away or delivery, restaurant owners in the capital are suffering badly from the health and economic crisis, a year after the first lockdown was enforced.

“Many French people own cryptocurrency and some say they are ready to spend it in restaurants and stores, ” explains Sarah Mamodaly, the consultant- ” when you pay, your change can, if you wish, be returned to you in fleetscoin”.

So the customer has a handful of digital cash that can be reused on the next visit. “It helps build customer loyalty while supporting the restaurant owner,” says Sarah. “Whether the customer travels to you or orders online, whether he pays in cash, bank card or digital currency, he will receive his cashback in” fleetscoin “, within the establishment.

From May, the restaurant will even be able to accept different cryptocurrencies in addition to its “fleetscoin”. Other experiences are also in development, in particular, virtual reality.

“We will be able to immerse ourselves in the restaurant, order its menu and come and eat there with this voucher when it reopens. It is an experience and a means of bringing in cash upstream, ”explains Sarah Mamodaly, who is more aimed at foreign customers. She went on to explain “It is also a way to give an attractive image, to make discover the cryptocurrency in a playful way and to attract a new clientele”.

The French PM, Jean Castex, announced new confinements in France as certain regions struggle following another surge of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, March 17, France saw the largest increase in cases since November, with more than 38,000 patients diagnosed with the virus.

