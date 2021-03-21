A MAN has been seriously injured after he was attacked with a machete in Greater Manchester.

Armed police raced to the scene on Duchess Street near Trent Road in Shaw, just before 6.45 pm on Saturday, March 20.

-- Advertisement --



The victim, who is in his late 30s, was rushed to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. An onlooker told Manchester Evening News the man was “not in a good way.”

A man aged 23 and another man aged 51 have been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 18:45hrs on Saturday 20th March 2021, police received reports of a male having been attacked by another male who was in possession of a machete.”

“Specialist armed officers were deployed to the scene, alongside colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service who provided medical assistance to the victim, a male in his late 30s. He has now been taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.”

“Two further males, aged 23 and 51, were arrested nearby on suspicion of serious assault and they remain in police custody. There is not believed to be any wider risk to the local community.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Seriously Injured in Machete Attack.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.