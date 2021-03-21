Emirates FA Cup 2021 Semi-Finals Draw Has Been Made this afternoon

The draw for the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup 2021 took place today, Sunday 21, during the half-time break of the Leicester City versus Manchester United quarter-final tie at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester.

The draw is:

Leicester City v Southampton

Chelsea v Manchester City

The semi-finals are due to take place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium, on the weekend of April 17.

Pep Guardiola’s record-breaking side maintained their bid for an unprecedented quadruple as they beat Everton 2-0 yesterday at Goodison Park, to reach this stage of the competition for a third successive season, while Chelsea beat Sheffield United by the same scoreline at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Southampton, meanwhile, eased to a 3-0 victory yesterday, Saturday 20, over south-coast neighbours Bournemouth to book their spot at Wembley and their reward is a fixture against Leicester City, who disposed of Manchester United 3-1, to appear in their first semi-final since 1982.

