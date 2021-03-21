Europe’s AstraZeneca Row ‘Causing UK to Refuse Vaccine’

EUROPE’S row over the AstraZeneca vaccine is reportedly causing some in the UK to refuse the jab.

Officials in the UK have reported seeing a rise in the number of people refusing the AstraZeneca vaccine after Europe halted it.

According to reports, doctors and health officials in the UK are seeing some people refuse to have the AstraZeneca vaccine after several European countries stopped using the jab following concerns over side effects.

Dr Nisa Aslam, a GP in London, said: “People are walking out of their appointment if they can’t get the Pfizer jab. We’re at the point now where we’re struggling to fill slots.’

She told one publication: “Now, because of things leaders from other countries have been saying, people are more worried than ever. It’s like we’ve taken so many steps back.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to continue receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine while he received his first dose of it this week.

The premier said: “It’s so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes, the Oxford jab is safe, the Pfizer jab is safe, what isn’t safe is catching Covid.”

The news comes after several European countries, including Spain, had halted using the AstraZeneca vaccine following concerns over side effects.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) both came out to say the vaccine did not cause side effects and should continue to be used.

Spain has now said it will continue to use the vaccine.

