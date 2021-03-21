BRISTOL Protesters In Violent Clashes With Police



Demonstrations took place in Bristol today, Sunday 21, against the Government’s new Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill which imposes new restrictions on the right to protest, which passed its second reading in UK Parliament last Tuesday, March 16, and would see an increase in police powers, including allowing a start and finish time to be imposed on demonstrations.

The bill has been met with strong criticism from human rights groups including the UK arm of Amnesty International and the Rights of Women​ campaign group.

Today’s protests have erupted in violence, with videos posted on social media showing angry protesters attacking police with fireworks, bottles, and other missiles, then spraying a police van with graffiti while trying to rock it from side to side.

Earlier in the day, thousands had staged a peaceful march through Bristol while ignoring the coronavirus restrictions, and mounted officers and police in riot gear, plus dog handlers, had attempted to control the crowd, but then the violence started off outside New Bridewell police station, with more social media video footage showing demonstrators holding placards with ‘Kill the Bill’ on them.

Windows at the police station were smashed and graffitied by rioters, with a spokesman for Bristol police commenting, “The protest is now focused on Bridewell Street so we’d advise motorists to avoid this area. We’re aware of a small number of incidences of criminal damage during the afternoon, including graffiti, and these will be investigated”.

