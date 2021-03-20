Southampton Into The FA Cup Semi-Finals after beating Bournemouth

The first of the four FA Cup semi-final spots has been filled after Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton cruised to a convincing 3-0 win over their south-coast neighbours, Championship side AFC Bournemouth, in their quarter-final clash this afternoon, Saturday 20, at the Vitality Stadium.

The Saints could have been a goal up even sooner when Bournemouth’s Cameron Carter-Vickers bundled in a Kyle Walker-Peters pass into the penalty area, but VAR disallowed the goal for offside.

The deadlock was broken after 37 minutes when man-of-the-match Nathan Redmond put Moussa Djenepo through on goal and with just the goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to beat, the winger calmly slotted the ball into the net.

It was Redmond who doubled the lead just eight minutes later, one minute into added time, with a terrific solo goal, collecting the ball in the middle of the park, before weaving his way past the Bournemouth defenders to blasting the ball into the top corner of the goal for 2-0.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side had no choice but to come out will all guns blazing for the second half, and the Cherries did put up a great fight, but a mistake by Jack Stacey, the full-back, gave Redmond his chance for a second goal, and to wrap the tie up, after 59 minutes.

With a performance like this, it’s a mystery why Southampton are not doing better in the Premiership, but now Ralph Hasenhuttl and his men must wait for the semi-final draw on Sunday, March 21 to see who they will meet at Wembley.

