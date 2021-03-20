Mexican Open Tennis Tournament Semi-Final Hit By Earthquake

Mexican Open Tennis Tournament Semi-Final Hit By Earthquake
Mexican Open Tennis Tournament Semi-Final Hit By Earthquake.

MEXICAN Open Tennis Tournament Semi-Final Hit By Earthquake

Alexander Zverev’s semi-final win over Dominik Koepfer in the ATP Tour’s Mexican Open in Acapulco on Friday night was interrupted by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake during the second set.

According to the ATP’s website, Zverev said, “I didn’t know what happened. Neither did Dominik. We just heard the crowd. I guess the lights started shaking and the crowd felt it more than we did. We were running around the court, so we had to play a point during the earthquake”.

He added, “We didn’t feel much, but still obviously I know it happens here in Acapulco. I hope everyone is fine in the area that is closest to the earthquake”.

British tennis doubles partners Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski had beaten Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram to reach the doubles final, shortly before the tremors began, and Neal Skupski, who was having a massage at the time, said, “I actually thought it was some massage technique that he was doing, because the bed was shaking. I just thought it was normal”.

He continued, “Then an alarm went off on his phone and that’s when I thought, ‘This is a bit strange.’ Then he said, ‘We’re going to go outside because of an earthquake.’ I couldn’t put my clothes on quick enough to get out of the building”.


Ken Skupski added, “It only lasted maybe five seconds, but it was enough to feel like the whole building was shaking. It was enough to freak you out, because I’ve never experienced one. I’m hoping that this is the only one that they’re going to have here because obviously there’s a fear of bigger and stronger ones in the coming hours or days”.

