Temperatures Set to Drop in Madrid This Weekend

THE community of Madrid will activate Level 0 of the Winter Inclement Plan today, as the regional government warns of a drop in temperatures this weekend and asks people not to go to the Sierra before the cold and snow on the San José bridge.

The warning follows the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) prediction of a drop in temperatures and expected snowfall in the north. This was reported today by the Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the regional government, Enrique Lopéz, also responsible for the Madrid 112 Emergency Security Agency (ASEM112).

The activation of Level 0 of the Winter inclement Plan supposes a pre-emergency situation and, depending on how the weather evolves, could give rise to higher alert levels. According to the AEMET, the forecast is a marked drop in temperatures in the region, night frosts and daytime highs below 10 degrees in the coming days. The thermal collapse will be accompanied by moderate winds, strong gusts and rainfall. A maximum of 5 centimetres of snow is also expected.

The Municipal Coordination Center (CECOM) will be activated to monitor the situation taking into account the foreseeable increase in visitors, particularly in the Sierra area.

Lopéz has recommended avoiding travel to the Sierra, and if they do, to act with caution and take sufficient warm clothing and equipment. ASEM112 also advises visitors not to park in non-authorised places that could impede access for emergency services to the area.

