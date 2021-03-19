POLICEMAN missing since Indonesian tsunami 16 years ago ‘found in psychiatric facility’

A police officer who was believed to have died in the tsunami which devastated Indonesia on Boxing Day in 2004 has reportedly been found in a psychiatric facility 16 years after going missing. Abrip Asep’s family believed their loved one, who was on duty on December 26 when the 57 feet high waves swept across the province of Aceh in northern Indonesia, was killed by the tsunami which claimed the lives of more than 230,000 people.

According to local media outlet Coconuts Jakarta, in 2009 a village chief found a disorientated man wandering around and had him committed to a Banda Aceh psychiatric institution. Recent posts on social media, which show a photo of the missing police officer alongside the patient, have led officials to believe they may have finally located the long-lost man.

“We will verify with his family in West Java and his unit,” a spokesperson from the Aceh Provincial Police said.

“We will also perform a DNA test on the patient, as well as fingerprint analysis and other identification methods.”

The man’s current condition has not been disclosed, and it is also unknown what he might have been doing in the intervening years between the 2004 disaster and when he was found in 2009.

