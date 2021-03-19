Man United Beat AC Milan In Italy To Go Into The Europa League Last Eight

MAN UNITED Beat AC Milan In The San Siro In Italy To Go Into The Europa League Last Eight



Manchester United travelled to the famous San Siro stadium in Milan on Thursday evening (March 18), to play the second-leg of their round of 16 Europa League tie against AC Milan, after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the first leg last week, and with a single goal from Frenchman Paul Pogba, the Red Devils are through, 2-1 on aggregate, to Friday’s draw for the quarter-finals.

One major star from each team started on the bench, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, for their respective sides, though it was the latter who made the first meaningful mark on the game, as the French international, brought on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at half time, squeezed his shot inside the near post to give United a precious away goal, and, as it turned out, the match.

Ibrahimovic, after coming off the bench, had a golden opportunity to bury a header from close range, to level the scores, but Dean Henderson was equal to his header at the back post, and he would keep his clean sheet intact until the end, seeing United through to the last eight of the Europa League for the second successive season.

United will be joined in the draw for the quarter-finals on Friday by Roma, Arsenal, Dinamo Zagreb, Villarreal, Ajax, Granada, Slavia Prague, and Arsenal, with Spain and England having two teams each in the draw.

