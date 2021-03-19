Congress Formally Approves ‘New Normal’ Decree

CONGRESS formally approves ‘new normal’ law to control the spread of coronavirus

The Congress of Deputies in Spain on Wednesday, March 17 formally approved the Draft Law of urgent prevention, containment and coordination measures to face the health crisis caused by Covid-19, more commonly known as the decree of the ‘new normal’. The law was passed with 199 votes in favour, 91 against and 57 abstentions.

One of the most important measure agreed upon is the obligation of all those over the age of six to wear a mask in outdoor spaces, on public roads and in closed public spaces regardless of whether a 1.5 metre distance can be maintained.

With regard to manufacturers and holders of marketing authorisations for those medicines considered essential in the management of coronavirus, the decree states that they must communicate to the Directorate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) the available ‘stock’, the quantity supplied in the last week and the forecast of release and receipt of batches of them, including estimated dates and quantities.

According to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, the ‘new normal’ decree will “allow progress in the control of the pandemic and also in surveillance, inspection and case control.”

She continued: “This rule will be central to the management of the pandemic until its end. It includes a good part of the commitment acquired during the management of this painful crisis.”

