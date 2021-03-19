Can they get Covid Jab?

Q.- We had our residencia appointments cancelled last year because of the pandemic and we have been waiting since August for another. We registered our intention online to apply for residencia before December 31.

We are reluctant to go back to the UK in case we obtain an appointment when we are away. We are hoping we can have a Covid-19 jab here. We have been told that we can register at our local health centre with our Padron, NIE and passport. Can you confirm this? I have also been told our EHIC cards are okay until expiry date.

F T (by email)

A.- It is correct that your European health care cards are valid until their expiry date. However, your chances of obtaining a Covid vaccination on the Spanish health system are not good. Earlier information given online referred only to persons with Covid symptoms and seeking treatment.

This was misinterpreted and does not refer to persons simply wanting a vaccination. You wish to apply for a TIE card as a non-EU citizen to reside in Spain and the date to do this has been extended beyond June 30 for an indefinite period.

