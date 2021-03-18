Villarreal Join Granada To Make It Two Spanish Teams In The Europa League Last Eight

VILLARREAL Join Granada To Make It Two Spanish Teams Going Through Into The Europa League Last Eight

Villarreal are through to the last eight of the Europa League after defeating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 at Estadio de la Ceramica tonight (Thursday 18), in the second-leg of their round of 16 tie with the Ukrainians, to seal a very convincing 4-0 aggregate win for the team from Castellón.

Having lost three of their last five matches in La Liga, where they currently sit in seventh spot, their form in Europe has been excellent, and coach Unai Emery can be forgiven for dreaming of yet another appearance in the Europa League final, a competition he has won three times already.

Catalan Gerard Moreno was again the star of the show, scoring twice, his first coming from a header after 13 minutes, and then again just before half time, and then the Spanish international striker put the match to bed in the 36th minute after a great assist from Parejo that he was never going to miss.

A 4-0 aggregate win over the current Ukrainian league leaders is no mean achievement, and Villarreal go into the last eight of the competition where they will join Andalucía club Granada CF, who also beat Molde FK tonight.

