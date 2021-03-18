Spain is Most Popular Destination for UK Tourists This Summer

SPAIN is the most popular destination for tourists this summer.

New figures show UK tourists are choosing Spain as their most popular destination this summer.

Travel company Skyscanner, said new data suggests Britons planning holidays to Spain from August.

Experts said Spain is “the top destination booked by UK travellers on Skyscanner immediately following recovery roadmap announcements, with the most popular outbound month being August.”

The data also showed the areas in Spain that are most popular with UK tourists, including Malaga, Mallorca and Ibiza.

It said: “The top booked destinations in Spain are Malaga, Palma and Ibiza.

“Spain has historically been the top searched destination by UK travellers on Skyscanner.”

According to the experts, prices for holidays to Spain are currently up to 25 per cent lower during summer than they were last year.

Spain sees an average of 18.01 million UK tourists arrive each year, with figures showing tourists are set to return.

The news comes after Spain’s tourism minister said the government could begin rolling out vaccine passports in May.

Minister Reyes Maroto said the country could begin using the vaccine passport in May, when the international tourism fair FITUR is due to take place in Madrid.

She said: “We could be in a position to start implementing the digital passport (when FITUR starts on May 19).”

Reyes Maroto had earlier outlined plans for a vaccine passport pilot which could pave the way for millions of Brits to holiday in the country.

Maroto said Spain was eager to be a pioneer in introducing the immunity passports and confirmed her ministry was actively pursuing the idea.

The Balearic Islands, which include popular holiday destinations Mallorca and Ibiza, have already announced they want to be first to welcome foreign tourists back with vaccine passports. Regional governors had urged Ms Maroto to let them start a pilot scheme for visitors who had been jabbed at a meeting last month in Madrid.

