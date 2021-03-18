Lewis Hamilton-Backed Vegan Burger Brand Set for Speedy Growth.

NEAT BURGER, a vegan food chain backed by reigning F1 champ Lewis Hamilton, is said to be planning a rapid expansion of its business – planning to add seven more outlets across the UK capital.

-- Advertisement --



Currently, the London-based Neat Burger, which was crowned ‘Best Vegan Restaurant Of The Year’ at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards last year, has three locations, however, it recently announced an upcoming store in Canary Wharf.

Although the company is said to be added more restaurants to London, it has also hinted that a ‘more substantial UK launch’ is reportedly in the works.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Neat Burger director, Zack Bish, said: “A few years ago, most people wouldn’t have been that into the idea of a plant-based burger restaurant, and restaurants had one option on the menu to cater for the vegetarians.

“The fact that there is now such a high demand for a totally plant-based offering is really encouraging and exciting.

“Even meat-eaters are going out of their way to choose plant-based options as the awareness of the effect it has on the world grows and grows.”

Bish added that although many companies are ‘nervous about a post-COVID world’ – he’s excited ‘about eating together again’.

Speaking about its award for Best Vegan Offering at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards in 2020, the company said: “We’re absolutely delighted and want to take the opportunity to thank each and every one of you Game Changer’s who voted for Neat Burger as part of the Deliveroo Awards.”

Before adding: “Your interest in reversing the effects of climate change has been recognised. We think you’re pretty awesome! Here’s to many more burgers and a greener future!”

Lewis Hamilton is an advocate for animal rights and often uses his social media platform to inform fans about issues affecting animals. In 2020, Hamilton’s Neat Burger restaurant donated free meals to frontline NHS workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Neat Burger also launched the “Kids Eat Free” scheme, serving free meals to school children during the half-term break.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lewis Hamilton-Backed Vegan Burger Brand Set for Speedy Growth”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.