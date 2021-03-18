KATIE PRICE has hinted she is pregnant with her sixth child.

Model Katie Price hinted she is pregnant after appearing to show a hint of a baby bump.

The celebrity has hinted she is pregnant with boyfriend Carl Woods’ baby after posting a photo of herself touching her bump.

-- Advertisement --



Sharing the photo, Price wrote underneath: “Happy and healthy it’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me x”

It comes after the mother-of-five spoke about hoping to have more children.

The news comes after she announced she had divorced her third husband, Kieran Hayler.

She told The Sun newspaper: “Finally, we’ve signed the divorce papers.

“I’m so happy that I’m free from that marriage.

“The only good thing that came out of it was my children.

“I can now continue my life with all the badness behind me.

“All I can do is wish him luck.

“I can’t wait to continue my life with Carl.”

Katie married Kieran in 2013 just two months after they met, but their relationship was soon marred by cheating scandals.

It was the star’s third marriage, and she and Kieran went on to have two children together. However, it soon emerged her husband had been cheating on her with the children’s nanny as well as with several of her friends.

It emerged Kieran had had a seven-month affair with Katie’s friend Jane Pountney in 2014, while he was also accused of beginning a relationship with her friend Chrissy Thomas, 41.

A further affair with their children’s nanny, Nikki Brown, in 2017 saw Price end her marriage.

Katie says she now has plans to marry her boyfriend Carl Woods. She claims they are hoping to start a family and give Katie’s children another sibling.

The new baby would be the first for the model and her boyfriend.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Katie Price Hints She is Pregnant with Sixth Child”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.