Greece Encourages Tourists to Book Flights Following New Measures

GREECE is encouraging tourists to book their flights after announcing new measures.

A minister has said tourists should begin booking their flights to Greece for the summer.

Greece’s tourism minister said tourists should make travel plans as the country prepares to receive holidaymakers again and has put in place measures, including changes to check in, to allow travel.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) explained the changes.

It said: “There are specific measures in place in the cities of Athens (and surrounding Attica region); and in Thessaloniki and Chalkidiki.

“The rest of Greece is split into a number of categories, with different levels of measures applying in different categories. These categories are: amber areas; red areas; and areas of heightened concern.”

It explained: “Travel within Greece is currently restricted.

“Specific measures relating to check-in, baggage allowances and other details are in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“Changes to what is open or permitted, including international travel options, are subject to change and may occur at short notice.

“Keep up to date with the latest information and advice from your travel contact or business partners, as well as the sources in this travel advice.”

It added: “The FCDO is not advising those already travelling in Greece to leave at this time.

“Travellers should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect themselves and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus.

“You should contact your tour operator or airline if you have any questions about your return journey.”

