Doctor injured in attack by patient at local health centre

A DOCTOR in Alhaurin el Grande, Malaga, sustained injuries when she was attacked by a patient she was treating in the local health centre.

The Malaga Medical Union SMM reported that she had been kicked twice in the chest while treating a patient in the emergency department at the health centre on Wednesday afternoon, March 18.

The man went to the door and rung the bell repeatedly, which alerted the doctor on duty and she opened it for him. As she was opening the door, he fell to the ground and was taken inside for treatment.

While the doctor was examining him, he leaned over and kicked her twice in the chest, knocking her across the room and into a wall. The man continued to behave aggressively towards her until he was stopped by an orderly and a security guard.

The police were alerted and arrived at the health centre. They then escorted the ambulance in which the man was transferred to Malaga University Hospital Virgen de la Victoria for further tests. He was discharged shortly afterwards.

The doctor has filed a complaint with the support and advice of the union and is waiting for test results to determine the extent of the bruising she sustained.

