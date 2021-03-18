CBD Inhibits COVID-19 Replication in Human Lung Cells, Study Says.

ACCORDING to an undergoing peer review study, the CBD compound from cannabis has been found to stop COVID-19 replication in lung epithelial cells.

The study tested a range of other cannabinoids, however, only CBD was found to have any effect at all on COVID-19-infected cells.

“We advocate carefully designed placebo-controlled clinical trials with known concentrations and highly-characterised formulations in order to define CBD’s role in preventing and treating early SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the authors of the study recommend.

Early data showed that patients who had been taking CBD before they were tested for coronavirus experienced a significantly lower infection incidence rate than those not taking CBD.

The study noted that measured together with its metabolite 7-OH-CBD, cannabidiol (CBD) inhibited the expression of certain genes within the viral cells and reversed changes in gene expression within the lung cells resulting from the presence of COVID-19.

It was also found to block viral RNA expression, including the coding for the spike protein, the tool with which the virus enters our cells, the study said.

Crucially, the study showed that CBD “effectively reversed” the triggering of a hyperinflammatory response – the so-called “cytokine storm” – brought on by the presence of the virus. A Cytokine storm is one of the principal causes of death resulting from a COVID-19 infection.

The study said that that the CBD reverse actually restored cells, although not to a previral level of inflation, but to a state as if the cells had been treated with CBD alone.

It will be interesting to see what further tests show.

