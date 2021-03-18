Biden Calls Putin A “Killer” And Threatens Him Over Elections Interference

Chris King
Biden Calls Putin A "Killer" And Threatens Him Over Elections Interference. image: commons wikimedia

During an interview on ABC News on Wednesday 17, with the famous journalist George Stephanopoulos, President Joe Biden, when asked if he thought Vladimir Putin was a ‘killer’, replied, “Yes, I do”.

Mr Biden also assured that Putin would “pay a price” for having tried to interfere in the presidential elections in November 2020, accusations that Moscow denies, “He will pay for it”, Biden said, and when quizzed more by Stephanopoulos about what those consequences could be, the president limited himself to saying, “You will see it soon”, adding that he previously spoke with Putin and warned him that “if I establish this occurred, then be prepared”.

During the interview, Stephanopoulos brought up an exchange that Biden claims to have had with Putin in 2011, when the American politician was vice president of Democrat Barack Obama, and met Putin, the American claims he told the Russian that he thought he had no soul, to which the Kremlin chief allegedly replied, “We understand each other”.

Biden made that comment to Putin apparently inspired by an anecdote from then-President George W. Bush in 2001, who claimed to have looked the Russian in the eye during a meeting, and saw his soul, adding, “Look, the most important thing when dealing with foreign leaders, and I have interacted with many in my career, is simply getting to know each other”, as reported by Yahoo News.

Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

