BBC Breakfast Hosts Come Under Fire Once Again

BBC BREAKFAST hosts Naga and Charlie come under fire once again

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, hosts of the popular morning show BBC Breakfast, have hit the headlines yet again for their bizarre treatment of British MP Robert Jenrick during an interview on Thursday morning, March 18’s edition of the programme. After speaking with the minister about Ursula von der Leyen’s comments regarding banning Covid vaccines from the EU, Stayt thanked Mr Jenrick for his time before launching into a very peculiar criticism of the Union Jack flag in his office. As the minister smiled politely – if not a bit bemusedly – the camera panned back to Munchetty who sniggered behind her hand before laughing about a picture of the Queen displayed on the wall.

‘I think your flag is not up to standard size government interview measurements,’ Stayt commented.

-- Advertisement --



He added: ‘I think it’s just a little small, but that’s your department, really. Just a thought.’

Munchetty sneered:’The picture of the Queen there as well though, in the Westminster office I assume.’

Not for the first time, furious viewers and politicians alike took to social media to criticise the lack of professionalism of the pair and question their somewhat peculiar sense of humour.

Conservative Home Chief Executive Mark Wallace tweeted: ‘What a bizarre thing for the BBC to sneer and snigger at.

‘What’s wrong with ministers of the British government having the flag and the monarch on display?’

He added: ‘Even more fundamentally British than the flag and the Queen: smiling awkwardly when someone does something rude or weird.’

Conservative MP James Cleverly posted: ‘It’s not a small flag. It’s in the far corner of the room.’

Former MEP Patrick O’Flynn said: ‘Classic example life on Planet BBC. If Jenrick had told them: ”Screw you for mocking our flag and our monarch” he’d have been a superstar by lunchtime.’

What a bizarre thing for the BBC to sneer and snigger at. What’s wrong with ministers of the British government having the flag and the monarch on display? pic.twitter.com/ESgC8BAaab — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) March 18, 2021

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BBC Breakfast Hosts Come Under Fire Once Again”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.