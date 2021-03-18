Barcelona will provide grants of up to €160,000 for protecting cat colonies

BARCELONA City Council has approved a plan for non-profit organizations that control cat colonies in the city to apply for grants of up to €160,000.

The amount is 11 per cent more than last year and application can be submitted as soon as the information is published in the Official Gazette of the Province of Barcelona, scheduled for next week, for another month.

This will be available as well as the grant for promoting animal defence activities from the Catalan Regional Government, which is worth €50,000, as announce by Ada Colau in January.

The third deputy mayor, Laia Bonet, explained that the amount has been increased because they consider the work done for the care, sterilisation and adoption of stray cats as vital to guaranteeing the animals can continue to survive.

Proposals will be evaluated by a committee with a maximum score of 100 points, based on the project, the experience and the volunteer network of the candidates.

It is applicable in 11 areas of Barcelona and candidates are required to participate in at least two, submitting a project for each area.

Projects should include sterilisation, food to allow capturing them, post-operative care, equipment for capture, veterinary expenses and equipment for the colonies. Justification of how the grant is used will have to be presented within three months.

