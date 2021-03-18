ANOTHER US State Passes Bill BANNING Transgender Girls and Women from Competing in Female Sports.

KANSAS has become the latest US state to try to stop transgender females from participating in girls’ and women’s sports following a 24-10 vote on the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’ on Wednesday, March 17. The bill will now be sent to the state’s House of Representatives.

Kansas follows Idaho, Mississippi and South Dakota in passing a similar bill banning transgender females from women’s sports.

Idaho enacted a similar law last year, while Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a measure into law last week. South Dakota lawmakers passed a ban earlier this month, and GOP Gov. Kristi Noem has promised to sign it.

Michigan tried to pass a new bill last week that would have banned transgender high school athletes from playing with the team that corresponds with the student’s gender identity. The aim was to prevent transgender boys from playing on boys teams and transgender girls from playing on girls teams. However, the bill was unsuccessful.

The Michigan bill stated: “If the school designates a team in an interscholastic athletic activity offered to pupils enrolled at the school as a girls’, women’s, or female team, a requirement that each pupil who competes for a position on that team or who is selected to compete on that team must be female based on biological sex.”

There is comparable language for a “boys’, men’s, or male team,” it said.

Supporters of the ‘Fairness in Women Sports Act‘ in Kansas have framed themselves as feminists, claiming it is fundamentally unfair for biological females to compete with those who are born male. Republican state Sen. Renee Erickson asked colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday: “Do we want to set women’s rights back 50 years?”

Another supporter of the bill, Republican state Sen. Virgil Peck, said he backed the bill because he believes in “old-fashioned chivalry”.

“Have we – men – given away our manpower to the snowflakes? Are we going to allow someone to carry around our manhood in their fanny pack or in their purse?” Peck asked.

“Are there no longer any alpha males who will stand and defend our young ladies, our wives, our daughters, our granddaughters, our neighbours’ wives, daughters, and granddaughters?”

