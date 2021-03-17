Vladimir Putin Threatens To Block Twitter In Russia

Vladimir Putin Threatens To Block Twitter within 30 days in Russia unless it removes ‘banned content’
Vadim Subbotin, the head of Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor, warned Twitter today (Tuesday 16) that Russia will block it within 30 days unless it removes what the government classes as ‘banned content’, which includes child porn and information on child suicide, and drugs.
Critics of Putin have said the crackdown has nothing to do with the internet content, but all to do with stopping his political opponents from using social media in the country to organise rallies in the wake of the arrest of Alexei Navalny.
The threat came just 24 hours after Navalny posted his first update on social media, a photo from inside his prison, showing him with his freshly-shaved head.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said, “Nobody has any desire to block anything, but taking measures that force the company to fulfil our laws is completely justifiable”, while, during a meeting in Moscow last week with young volunteers, Mr Putin told them, “We all, unfortunately, know what the internet is and how it’s used to spread entirely unacceptable content”, as reported by express.co.uk.
