Real Madrid Go Through To The Champion’s League Last Eight

For the first time in three seasons, 13-times champions Real Madrid have finally made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after beating Serie A side, Atalanta, 3-1 on Tuesday evening (March 16), in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, giving them a 4-1 aggregate victory over the two legs.

Atalanta should have scored early on with their first chance of the match, when Luis Muriel crossed the ball but Thibaut Courtois stopped Robin Gosens’s goal attempt from close range, and similarly, Vinicius Junior wasted a great opportunity, only to see Berat Djimsiti block his shot.

It was the Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modric, as always with the perfect pass, who on 34 minutes, latched onto Marco Sportiello’s stray pass, and squared it to Karim Benzema who gladly buried the ball into the net for 1-0.

A penalty to Madrid after 60 minutes was the game wrapped up, as Sergio Ramos stepped up to place the ball into the corner beyond Sportiello, after Rafael Toloi had picked up a yellow card for his trip on Vinicius.

Benzema really should have put the game to bed when he connected with Lucas Vazquez’s cross, only to hit it straight into Sportiello and then the post.

Atalanta, three goals down on aggregate, fought to find a way past Courtois, but twice Duvan Zapata was foiled by the Belgian stopper, but in the 83rd minute there was nothing he could do to prevent Muriel’s freekick from going into his net.

A spirited comeback was ended on 84 minutes when substitute Marco Asensio beat Sportiello at his near post to wrap the match up and send Los Blancos into the quarter-finals of the Champion’s League.

