Poland Announces Nationwide Lockdown as Cases Surge.

POLAND is going back into a three-week nationwide lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases, declared Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on March 17. The new rules were announced after fresh coronavirus cases soared on Wednesday to the highest level this year.

Theatres, shopping centres, hotels and cinemas will be closed from Saturday, Niedzielski told a news conference. Minister of Health also said: “If these restrictions do not help, the next step may be to completely close everything.”

Poland reported 25,052 coronavirus cases on Wednesday – the highest daily number so far this year – almost 8,000 more than the same day last week – and 453 more deaths.

On November 7, the Polish health ministry confirmed 27,875 new single-day cases, the most since the pandemic hit the country last March.

Today’s figures bring Poland’s total number of cases during the pandemic to 1,956,974 and fatalities to 48,032.

Niedzielski said that the more contagious so-called British variant of the coronavirus was spreading fast and now accounted for 52 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Poland.

In related news, Poland will carry on using AstraZeneca and has accused others of giving in to “disinformation.”

PM’s chief of staff said yesterday: “Most countries that have temporarily suspended (AstraZeneca) vaccinations have given in to panic caused by media-fuelled information about alleged complications.”

Michał Dworczyk suggested it is political: “In my opinion, it is possible that we are dealing with a planned disinformation campaign and a brutal fight by medical companies, possibly supported by the countries in which these companies are registered.”

He added: “I am convinced that many of them will soon return to vaccinations using AstraZeneca.” He said that any decisions made by the Polish government would be “guided solely by hard data” and the recommendations of scientists and doctors.

