GUARDIA CIVIL seize 1,290 kilos of hashish in a boat headed for the Mojacar coast in Spain’s Almeria.

Guardia Civil seized over one thousand kilos of hashish and arrested two people during an operation of the coast of Mojacar. Operation Masaqar involved the Central Operations Centre of the Almeria Command along with the Maritime Service and Public Safety and the Coordination Body Against Drug Trafficking (Ocon-Sur).

According to agents the operation began “late at night” when using the Integrated External Surveillance System (SIVE) cameras a Guardia Civil agent spotted the boat. It was suspected that the boat was involved in drug trafficking and it was seen to be heading towards Mojacar’s coast.

Quickly both ground and sea operations were organised. The sea-based operation involved a boat from the Provincial Maritime Service while the ground operation consisted of agents from Public Security and Ocon-Sur.

The suspect boat was soon captured due to the diligence of the Guardia Civil who carried out an “intense search”. Although the boat attempted to avoid capture by making evasive movers at high speed, this was not enough to avoid the patrol boat.

The boat was found to contain “43 burlap bales” when it was bordered by agents, which totalled in at around 1,290 kilograms of hashish.

