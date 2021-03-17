Police Arrest Man, 50, Over Murder At Michael Barrymore’s Home In 2001.

Detectives investigating the murder of Stuart Lubbock have arrested a 50-year-old man in Cheshire, Essex Police said. Terry Lubbock, Stewart’s father, had recently hired a top lawyer to fight for answers over his son Stuart’s death as he has ‘just months left to live’

Mr Lubbock, 31, died following a party at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore, 68, in March 2001.

In a statement just released, Essex Police said: “Detectives have today, Wednesday 17 March, arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock. The man, who was arrested in Cheshire, remains in custody where he continues to be questioned.

Stuart was found unconscious in the swimming pool of a property in Roydon on March 31 2001. Despite attempts to save him he later died in hospital. The 31-year-old had been attending a party at the house with eight other people. A post-mortem examination found Stuart had suffered horrific anal injuries which are believed to be the result of a serious sexual assault prior to his death.”

Last year, emotional Michael Barrymore fought back tears on Good Morning Britain as he gave his first interview since the recent Channel 4 programme about the death of Stuart Lubbock aired.

In 2018, Channel 4 commissioned an independent documentary based on the Leveson court case and in conjunction with the Lubbock family to re-examine what happened the night of Stuart’s death.

