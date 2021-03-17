Benidorm, Alicante Apartment Block Fire Sees 50 Residents Evacuated.

Benidorm, Alicante Apartment Block Fire Sees 50 Residents Having To Be Evacuated



A fire broke out on the second floor of a tower-block apartment building on Mirador street in Benidorm, Alicante, at around 9.30pm on Tuesday evening (March 16), which resulted in around 50 residents of the block having to be evacuated.

Emergency services were deployed to the incident, including the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade, and the National Police, who discovered on arrival that the fire had been started by a resident of the block, who was threatening to kill himself by jumping from a 12th-floor balcony.

The National Police immediately initiated the Critical Incidents Protocol and asked for the involvement of the National Negotiators Network specialist territorial negotiator, who called on the medical services to be on stand by as he tried to talk the man down, and after some hours of negotiating with the troubled resident, managed to convince him to go back inside the apartment.

The balcony and outside of the apartment were badly charred, while firefighters combated the fire with an urban ground pump, but there were no injuries, and the man was transferred to the Vila Joiosa regional hospital for physical and psychological evaluation, as reported by the Spanish daily publication moncloa.com.

