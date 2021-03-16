Rare ancient fertility amulet found by 11-year-old boy in Israel

AN 11-year-old boy has found a 2,500-year-old fertility charm in Israel.

The young boy, named as Zvi Ben-David was on a trip with his family to the Nahal Besor area when he saw a rate object and picked it up the local press reports.

Zvi’s mother Miriam is a professional tour guide and quickly realised how important his find was, so the family took the ceramic figure of a woman to the Israel Antiquities Authority. It is being studied by the National Treasures department.

It is seven centimetres high and six centimetres wide and probably made during the 5th or 6th century BC, towards the end of the late First Temple period of Judaism.

The ancient amulet depicts a bare-chested woman with a scarf covering her head and neck, with a prominent nose and her hands folded under her breasts.

The figure is so unusual that there is only one such example in the National Treasures collection. It was apparently intended to promote fertility or protect children.

Archaeologists explained that such figures were common in Israel in different periods and were used for good luck and protection.

They congratulated the boy on his find which will help to improve the understanding of the country’s past.

