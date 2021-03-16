POLICE WATCHDOG to launch two new investigations linked to the death of Sarah Everard.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is set to launch two new investigations relating to the Sarah Everard case. The watchdog has announced that so far it has completed assessments of four cases which had been referred to it by the Metropolitan police.

From the four assessments the IOPC will be launching two investigations. The first is set to look into how Serving officer Wayne Couzens, who has been charged with the murder of Sarah, suffered from injuries while he was in custody. The officer was able to sustain head injuries on two occasions.

-- Advertisement --



Couzens was treated in hospital twice after he suffered from head injuries on March 10 and March 12.

The second investigation will be into the “inappropriate” graphic that a number of police colleagues reported had been shared by an officer. The graphic was reported by colleagues that were “concerned by its content”.

Although the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, has called for an investigation into how officers acted during a vigil which was held for Ms Everard on Saturday in south London, the IOPC has said that this does not fall within its remit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Watchdog to Launch Two New Investigations Linked to the Death of Sarah Everard”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.