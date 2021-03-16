New season potatoes are on their way to the United Kingdom

REPRESENTATIVES of the Sa Pobla Council were on hand last Sunday (March 14) to see the dispatch of local farmers first batch of new crop potatoes.

It’s an exciting but slightly worrying time for the farmers as their main market is the UK and despite assurances that Brexit will not cause any significant delays in importation into Britain, there is always the fear that something unexpected may occur.

The other problem is that the forecast for the next few weeks suggest that even though spring is just around the corner, there could be a sudden cold snap that might even bring snow and this could hurt the crop still coming to maturity.

With the UK taking about 25 per cent of the Sa Pobla crop, it would be difficult to replace, but there is still a significant demand from Scandinavia and other European countries especially as the Balearic crop is not afflicted by the Epitrix beetle.

