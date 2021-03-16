Four European Casinos That Are Worth Visiting

While online gambling has definitely grown across the world, particularly in the UK, there’s sometimes nothing better than visiting a traditional brick-and-mortar casino and experiencing the thrill and excitement there. Now, Las Vegas may be regarded as the gambling capital of the world, but there are plenty of gorgeous and great casinos to visit worldwide, particularly in Europe. Let’s take a look at them.

Casino De Monte Carlo, Monaco

The Casino De Monte Carlo, or the Monte Carlo Casino, is arguably one of the most famous casinos in Europe. Located in Monaco, the venue is home to a large casino as well as dozens of restaurants and Les Ballets de Monte Carlo and L’Opéra de Monte Carlo.

The casino features hundreds of different slot machines and several table games, but its gambling rooms are only open to those who are not a citizen of Monaco. What’s more, the Monte Carlo Casino was used in a number of scenes for James Bond films Never Say Never Again, GoldenEye, Casino Royale, and for popular film Ocean’s Twelve.

Casino Di Venezia, Italy

The Casino Di Venezia is one of the oldest casinos located in Europe, having been first established back in 1638 as a theatre with a special wing for gambling. Located in Venice, Italy, the casino was bought by the City of Venice in 1946 and was renovated in 1959.

Today, the venue is home to a large selection of video slots and table games in addition to a restaurant known as The Wagner. What’s more, the site is often used as a venue for the Venice Film Festival, and it has its own free boat shuffle!

Casino Estoril, Portugal

Casino Estoril is a brick-and-mortar casino located just outside Lisbon in Portugal. The site is widely regarded as one of the biggest casinos in Europe and was first established in 1916.

During World War II, the casino was reportedly known for being a meeting space for spies and royals, and it helped inspire Ian Fleming to create his James Bond novel Casino Royale. Like most other venues mentioned in this list, Casino Estoril is home to a large selection of slot machines and table games, and it is famous for its poker room, where regular tournaments are held.

Casino Of Enghien-Les-Bains, France

Our final pick for a European casino worth visiting is the Casino of Enghien-Les-Bains, located just outside Paris in France. The site was established back in 1901, sits on a lake in the spa town of Enghien-Les-Bains, and is the only casino located within the vicinity of Paris.

The site is home to a wide selection of slot machines and gaming tables, and it has a theatre to fulfil all of your entertainment needs. If that isn’t enough, the casino offers gorgeous views of the lake it sits on.

There are dozens of other casinos that can be found throughout Europe, but we believe that these are some of the most famous and worth visiting. So, if you’re thinking of planning a trip away, why not visit some of the casinos mentioned here and the cities they’re located in? We’re sure you’ll have plenty of fun!