Dinamo Zagreb Manager Resigns After Being Sentenced To Four Years In Prison.

ZORAN MAMIC has stepped down from his role as Dinamo Zagreb boss with immediate effect after being sentenced to prison. Dinamo are set to host Spurs in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, March 18 after losing the first leg 2-0.

-- Advertisement --



Damir Krznar will replace Mamic and will be in charge of tonight’s game after Mamic was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for embezzlement and tax evasion, alongside Mamic’s brother Zdravko, former tax official Milan Pernar and former Dinamo director Damir Vrbanovic.

Mamic brother, Dinamo’s former executive director, is at large in neighbouring Bosnia.

“The Supreme Court has confirmed the Osijek Municipal Court’s verdict sentencing Zdravko Mamic to six and a half years of imprisonment for the embezzlement of 116 million kuna (€15.5 million) from Dinamo football club,’ said the statement published by HRT.

“Zoran Mamic’s sentence has been reduced to four years and eight months from four years and 11 months, while Milan Pernar had his sentence reduced to three years and two months from four years and two months.” The court also confirmed the three-year prison sentence for Vrbanovic.

They had been charged with tax evasion worth 12.2 million kuna (€1.6 m) and for siphoning off 116 million kuna (€15m) from transfers of players from Dinamo.

Mamic stepped down immediately as Dinamo coach following the confirmation of the sentence, Dinamo said in a statement on the club’s website.

“Although I don’t feel guilty, I resign as I said before I would do if the sentence was confirmed. I wish all the good luck to the club,” the statement quoted Mamic as saying.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dinamo Zagreb Manager Resigns After Being Sentenced To Four Years In Prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.