Britons Attacked By False Paypal Scam Text Message.

PAYPAL customers are being warned about a text message scam that informs them their account has been ‘limited’ and urges them to act fast- and this is where the problems begin.

Numerous people have reported receiving a scam text which informs them their account has been limited for safety reasons. The message urges Britons to visit a “secure link” where they can supposedly regain access to their PayPal account.

The scam text message reads: “PayPal: We have limited your account due to safety concerns. Please visit https://paypal-user-id938.com.” This, however, is a phishing scam which is intended to harvest the personal details of Britons without their knowledge.

Websites such as those contained within this text message are very often designed to look similar to the official, legitimate landing page of PayPal, but are in fact just a sophisticated ruse.

When people are prompted to enter account details, this information can be stolen by fraudsters who will go on to use it for nefarious purposes. This could involve Britons having their identity stolen or their bank account wiped of funds – understandably devastating consequences for those who fall victim to such a scam.

PayPal has issued guidance to help Britons tackle the matter, as many have unfortunately been targeted with this kind of correspondence.

Messages from the official PayPal will never ask for sensitive information such as a password or credit card number. They will also not contain any attachments or ask people to download anything to their device.

Generally, individuals are urged not to click on any links they receive in unexpected text messages, and always check URLs on the websites they visit.

To avoid falling victim to any of these attacks, you should always scrutinize any text message or email containing a link. So, if you ever receive anything suspicious purportedly coming from a service you use, contact the service provider directly and verify whether it was sent by them.

You can also never go wrong with using some form of two-factor authentication to secure your accounts. To bolster your password security, consider using a password manager.

