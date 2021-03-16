PRINCE PHILIP has left hospital two weeks after receiving heart surgery.

According to reports, Prince Philip has left hospital two weeks after his heart surgery.

The royal was seen being driven away from the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London via a rear entrance.

-- Advertisement --



Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to hospital in February after falling ill at Windsor Castle.

At the time, the Palace insisted that he was admitted as a “precautionary measure” but they confirmed after a few days that he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for a period of “rest and observation.”

The Duke of Edinburgh later had heart surgery after being transferred from the King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s on Monday, March 1 after a 14-day stay, before then being transferred back to the King Edward VII.

Buckingham Palace said: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.’’

A Royal spokesperson confirmed at 9.30am on Thursday, March 4 Prince Philip had undergone a “successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.”

The Queen has been said said to be finding the separation difficult, and since she was unable to visit him she has already gone more than four weeks without seeing her elderly husband.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Prince Philip Leaves Hospital Two Weeks After Heart Surgery”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.