Alicante Province Sees The Coronavirus Incidence Fall Again.

THE province of Alicante has experienced a new decrease in the incidence, which stands at 38.65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data published on Tuesday, March 16, by the Ministry of Health.

Last Friday, the rate was 51.69 so today’s figures show that the province is going through a welcomed downward trend in covid cases.

Dénia currently has the best stats, with 25 cases and an incidence of 14.56 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. La Vila Joiosa follows with 36 active cases and a rate of 19.43.

Next comes, Torrevieja, Elche-Crevillent and Alcoy with indices below 40, and the General Hospital of Elche also happens to be in the low-risk area with 42.52.

However, Elda, Sant Joan d’Alacant, Orihuela and the General Hospital of Alicante continue with an incidence of more than 50. The latter has a rate of 56.82 and it is the highest in the province.

In the last four days, the number of active cases has fallen another 21.11 per cent, and right now there are only 745 cases in the entire province.

However, it should be remembered that there have been 250 new infections, a figure less than that of previous days, but that at a local level, has implied some occasional rebounds. This has been the case, in Ibi, Torrevieja and La Vila Joiosa, among other municipalities.

However, the most significant data is that of Catral, which last Friday had 21 active cases and now has 29, leaving an incidence of 335.69.

Thankfully, the death toll has dropped to nine in recent days. La Vila Joiosa and Orihuela there have been no deaths, and Elche-Crevillent is the only place where two people have sadly died. In other areas, Alicante, Aspe, Dénia, Ibi, Monforte del Cid, Novelda and Torrevieja have all experienced one death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Alicante Province Sees The Coronavirus Incidence Fall Again".