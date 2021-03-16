19-Year-Old Ice Hockey Star Dies After Being Hit By A Puck.

A TRAGIC incident occurred on Friday, March 11, when a teenage hockey star was hit on the head by a puck during a Junior Hockey League game in Russia, which sadly resulted in the young lad dying.

Timur Faizutdinov was struck by the puck high up near his temple during Dynamo St Petersburg’s clash against Loko Yaroslavl leading to him immediately collapsing to the ice.

Faizutdinov was treated on the ice by the team’s doctor before subsequently being rushed to hospital in the city of Yaroslavl. However, medics were unable to save his young life.

Releasing a statement, the club said: “Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenceman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19.

“He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12.

“SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends.”

Dynamo will be holding a minute’s silence in Faizutdinov’s honour in their upcoming matches, including in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Faizutdinov had played 183 games for the Junior club and was named the captain at the start of the season.

Tributes flooded social media. One fan wrote: “Rest In Peace Timur Faizutdinov.

“He was only 19 years old and took a puck to the head.

“For those who haven’t seen the video, the crazy part is it didn’t even look too bad (with all due respect). The puck hit him on what was going to be a routine dump in. RIP”

Another wrote: “The entire Timur Faizutdinov situation is beyond heartbreaking.

“Thinking today about him, his loved ones and his teammates. And also for the opposing player involved, whom I hope won’t live with guilt for this freak accident. May God cherish them all.”

