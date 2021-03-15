Sevilla Win Andalucía Derby Against Real Betis To Stay In Fourth Spot In La Liga

SEVILLA Win Andalucía Derby Against Local Rivals Real Betis To Stay In Fourth Spot In La Liga



Sevilla beat their local rivals Real Betis 1-0 today (Sunday 14) in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, to boost their chances of securing a top-four La Liga finish this season, and automatically qualify for the Champions League.

The win leaves Julen Lopetegui’s side five points behind third-placed Barcelona, and six clear of Real Sociedad, and having a game in hand on them as well.

It was Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri who scored the only goal of the match on 28 minutes, as he latched onto a perfectly delivered long ball from his captain Jesus Navas that set him free behind the Betis defence where he calmly dummied the ball past goalkeeper Joel Robles and into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.

Lucas Ocampos came close to doubling the lead not long after, but a fine stop from Robles kept it at 1-0, while Betis had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Sergio Canales was felled by Sevilla keeper Bono, and had three clear chances to level in the closing stages, with striker Borja Iglesias missing their best effort from point-blank range.

En-Nesyri wasted another excellent chance for Sevilla later in the match, but it finished 1-0, ending Manuel Pellegrini’s side’s four-game winning streak in the league, and now, next up for Lopetegui’s side is a midweek tie with Elche, as they look to pull further clear in the race for Champions League qualification.

