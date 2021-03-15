‘Ready for a Green Future’ – Enterprise Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day with 50 virtual trade events

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Ready for a Green Future' - Enterprise Ireland marks St Patrick's Day with 50 virtual trade events
CREDIT: Twitter

‘Ready for a Green Future’ – Enterprise Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day with more than 50 virtual trade events across the world.

AS the world turns green for St Patrick’s Day on March 17, Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s trade and innovation agency has launched a green innovation international campaign ‘Ready for a Green Future’.

The trade agency will host the virtual trade events across the world to “engage international partners and support the growth of Irish enterprise internationally”.
“The global campaign focuses on the climate agenda, and as the world emerges from Covid-19 there is a need to build back better, prioritising sustainability and tackling the many environmental challenges that we face to deliver a green recovery,” said Enterprise Ireland.

-- Advertisement --

“Ready for a Green Future showcases many world-leading Irish green innovators who are solving complex technical challenges and delivering sustainable and low carbon solutions to make renewable energy viable; reduce energy waste in our cities with smart technology; reduce agricultural waste and make construction cleaner,” it added.

Ireland’s Prime Minister, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Deputy PM, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and Minister for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy will be participating with Enterprise Ireland clients and international partners across the US, Europe, UK, IMEA and Asia Pacific regions over the St Patrick’s Day period.

“St Patrick’s Day is the day the world turns green as we come together to celebrate our national holiday. It’s also a great opportunity to showcase Ireland’s green innovators and the positive contribution they are making to industries across the world,” said Leo Varadkar.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article ‘Ready for a Green Future’ – Enterprise Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day with 50 virtual trade events”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page. 





Previous articlePortugal and Mauritius Removed From UK Red Travel List
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here