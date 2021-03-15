‘Ready for a Green Future’ – Enterprise Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day with 50 virtual trade events

‘Ready for a Green Future’ – Enterprise Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day with more than 50 virtual trade events across the world.

AS the world turns green for St Patrick’s Day on March 17, Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s trade and innovation agency has launched a green innovation international campaign ‘Ready for a Green Future’.

The trade agency will host the virtual trade events across the world to “engage international partners and support the growth of Irish enterprise internationally”.

“The global campaign focuses on the climate agenda, and as the world emerges from Covid-19 there is a need to build back better, prioritising sustainability and tackling the many environmental challenges that we face to deliver a green recovery,” said Enterprise Ireland.

“Ready for a Green Future showcases many world-leading Irish green innovators who are solving complex technical challenges and delivering sustainable and low carbon solutions to make renewable energy viable; reduce energy waste in our cities with smart technology; reduce agricultural waste and make construction cleaner,” it added.

Ireland’s Prime Minister, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Deputy PM, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and Minister for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy will be participating with Enterprise Ireland clients and international partners across the US, Europe, UK, IMEA and Asia Pacific regions over the St Patrick’s Day period.

“St Patrick’s Day is the day the world turns green as we come together to celebrate our national holiday. It’s also a great opportunity to showcase Ireland’s green innovators and the positive contribution they are making to industries across the world,” said Leo Varadkar.

