PHARMACY goes futuristic and launches robot chemist in the shop window.

A pharmacy in West Yorkshire is going futuristic with the launch of a robot chemist dispensing machine. The Rowlands Pharmacy in Kirklees is set to install a Medpoint i1500 medicine dispenser. The store on Union Street, Heckmondwike has seen its plan approved by the Kirklees Council.

The robot machine will take up most of the shopfront space as the robot dispenser measures in at 2.15m high and 1.6m wide. This will mean that amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, patients will be able to pick up their prescriptions without having to enter the store or even talk to a person.

This does mean though that when patients pick up their prescription from the robot they will not have an expert pharmacist on hand to offer advice unless the pickup is made during opening hours and they pop inside the shop.

The robot will require human intervention though as a prescription from a GP will be required and pharmacy staff need to make up the prescription as normal. Staff will then scan it into the machine ready for customer collection.

Patients will be up to quickly and easily pick up their prescription at any time of the day as they will be texted with a unique PIN number to access their prescription.

According to the company, “MedPoint is a British-made prescription collection point that provides a safe, quick and secure way for patients to collect their repeat prescription or medicine orders, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Automating prescription collection through MedPoint gives your patients convenience, whilst increasing customer loyalty and freeing up pharmacists’ time.”

